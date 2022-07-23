Volume and Volume Percent

Volume percent (v/v) is a way to express the concentration of a solution, indicating the volume of solute divided by the total volume of the solution, multiplied by 100. For a 10.0% (v/v) acetic acid solution, this means that 10 mL of acetic acid is present in 100 mL of solution. This concept is essential for determining how much acetic acid is needed to prepare a specific volume of solution.