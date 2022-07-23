Textbook Question
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water: d. CuO
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
b. Kl
What is the difference between a 5.00% (m/m) glucose solution and a 5.00% (m/v) glucose solution?
Calculate the mass/volume percent (m/v) for the solute in each of the following:
a. 75 g of Na2SO4 in 250 mL of Na2SO4 solution
A mouthwash contains 22.5% (v/v) alcohol. If the bottle of mouthwash contains 355 mL, what is the volume, in milliliters, of alcohol?
Calculate the grams or milliliters of solute needed to prepare the following:
c. 250. mL of a 10.0% (v/v) acetic acid solution