Calculate the mass/volume percent (m/v) for the solute in each of the following:
a. 75 g of Na2SO4 in 250 mL of Na2SO4 solution
Calculate the mass/volume percent (m/v) for the solute in each of the following:
a. 75 g of Na2SO4 in 250 mL of Na2SO4 solution
A mouthwash contains 22.5% (v/v) alcohol. If the bottle of mouthwash contains 355 mL, what is the volume, in milliliters, of alcohol?
Calculate the grams or milliliters of solute needed to prepare the following:
c. 250. mL of a 10.0% (v/v) acetic acid solution
A patient needs 100. g of glucose in the next 12 h. How many liters of a 5% (m/v) glucose solution must be given?
Determine the final volume, in milliliters, of each of the following:
b. a 2.0% (m/v) LiCl solution prepared from 50.0 mL of a 10.0% (m/v) LiCl solution
You need 500. mL of a 5.0% (m/v) glucose solution. If you have a 25% (m/v) glucose solution on hand, how many milliliters do you need?