Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 Solutions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.9 SolutionsProblem 64a
Chapter 9, Problem 64a

Identify each of the following as characteristic of a solution, colloid, or suspension:
a. particles of this mixture remain inside a semipermeable membrane but pass through filters

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of solution, colloid, and suspension: A solution is a homogeneous mixture with very small particles that do not settle out. A colloid is a mixture with intermediate-sized particles that do not settle out but can scatter light (Tyndall effect). A suspension is a heterogeneous mixture with large particles that settle out over time.
Review the behavior of particles in each type of mixture when interacting with a semipermeable membrane and filters: In a solution, particles are small enough to pass through both semipermeable membranes and filters. In a colloid, particles are small enough to pass through filters but too large to pass through a semipermeable membrane. In a suspension, particles are too large to pass through either a semipermeable membrane or a filter.
Analyze the given characteristic: The problem states that the particles remain inside a semipermeable membrane but pass through filters. This indicates that the particles are larger than the pores of the semipermeable membrane but smaller than the pores of the filter.
Match the characteristic to the correct type of mixture: Based on the analysis, this behavior is characteristic of a colloid, as colloidal particles are of intermediate size and exhibit this behavior.
Conclude that the mixture described in the problem is a colloid, as its particles remain inside a semipermeable membrane but pass through filters.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solution

A solution is a homogeneous mixture where one substance (the solute) is completely dissolved in another (the solvent). The particles in a solution are at the molecular or ionic level, making them too small to be seen and able to pass through semipermeable membranes. This characteristic allows solutions to be separated from larger particles through filtration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions

Colloid

A colloid is a mixture where tiny particles are dispersed throughout a continuous medium but do not settle out over time. The particles in a colloid are larger than those in a solution but smaller than those in a suspension, typically ranging from 1 nanometer to 1 micrometer. Colloids can pass through filters but are retained by semipermeable membranes, which distinguishes them from solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Solutions

Suspension

A suspension is a heterogeneous mixture in which larger particles are dispersed in a liquid or gas but are not dissolved. These particles are typically larger than 1 micrometer and will eventually settle out over time if left undisturbed. Suspensions cannot pass through filters and are also retained by semipermeable membranes, making them distinct from both solutions and colloids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Solutions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the final volume, in milliliters, of each of the following:

b. a 2.0% (m/v) LiCl solution prepared from 50.0 mL of a 10.0% (m/v) LiCl solution

2293
views
Textbook Question

You need 500. mL of a 5.0% (m/v) glucose solution. If you have a 25% (m/v) glucose solution on hand, how many milliliters do you need?

2200
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as characteristic of a solution, colloid, or suspension:

a. a mixture that cannot be separated by a semipermeable membrane

2172
views
Textbook Question

Indicate the compartment (A or B) that will increase in volume for each of the following pairs of solutions separated by a semipermeable membrane:

1375
views
Textbook Question

Are the following solutions isotonic, hypotonic, or hypertonic compared with a red blood cell?

c. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl

1577
views
Textbook Question

Match the diagrams (1 or 2) with the following: (9.1)

b. a nonpolar solute and a polar solvent

<IMAGE>

25
views