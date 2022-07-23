Skip to main content
Ch.9 Solutions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 77b

Match the diagrams (1 or 2) with the following: (9.1)
b. a nonpolar solute and a polar solvent
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of polarity. A polar molecule has an uneven distribution of electron density, resulting in partial positive and negative charges. A nonpolar molecule has an even distribution of electron density, with no partial charges.
Step 2: Recall the principle 'like dissolves like.' Polar solvents tend to dissolve polar solutes, while nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar solutes. A polar solvent will not effectively dissolve a nonpolar solute due to the lack of interaction between their molecular structures.
Step 3: Examine the diagrams provided in the problem. Look for visual cues that indicate the interaction between the solute and solvent molecules. For example, polar solvents may show alignment or attraction to charged regions of solute molecules, while nonpolar solutes may appear separate or unreactive.
Step 4: Match the diagram that shows a lack of interaction between the solute and solvent molecules to the description of a nonpolar solute and a polar solvent. This lack of interaction is characteristic of the mismatch in polarity.
Step 5: Confirm your choice by ensuring the diagram aligns with the concept of polarity mismatch. Verify that the solvent molecules are polar (e.g., showing partial charges) and the solute molecules are nonpolar (e.g., evenly distributed electron density).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge around atoms, molecules, or chemical groups. A polar molecule has a significant difference in electronegativity between its atoms, leading to a partial positive charge on one end and a partial negative charge on the other. Nonpolar molecules, in contrast, have an even distribution of charge, resulting in no distinct poles. Understanding polarity is crucial for predicting solubility and interactions between different substances.
Solubility

Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous solution. The principle of 'like dissolves like' explains that polar solutes tend to dissolve well in polar solvents, while nonpolar solutes are more soluble in nonpolar solvents. This concept is essential for understanding the interactions between different substances, particularly in chemical reactions and biological systems.
Solvent-Solute Interaction

The interaction between a solvent and a solute is fundamental in determining the solubility and behavior of substances in a solution. In the case of a nonpolar solute and a polar solvent, the lack of attraction between the polar solvent molecules and the nonpolar solute can lead to poor solubility. This concept highlights the importance of molecular interactions in chemistry and helps explain why certain mixtures do not form solutions.
