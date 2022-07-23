Dilution Principle

The dilution principle states that the concentration of a solution can be altered by adding more solvent or mixing it with another solution. The relationship can be expressed using the formula C1V1 = C2V2, where C1 and V1 are the concentration and volume of the initial solution, and C2 and V2 are the concentration and volume of the final solution. This principle is essential for determining how to prepare solutions of specific concentrations.