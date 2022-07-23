Water is a polar solvent and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) is a nonpolar solvent. In which solvent is each of the following, which is found or used in the body, more likely to be soluble?
d. cholesterol (lipid), nonpolar
KF is a strong electrolyte, and HF is a weak electrolyte. How is the solution of KF different from that of HF?
Write a balanced equation for the dissociation of each of the following strong electrolytes in water:
d. Fe(NO3)3
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions: c. fructose, C6H12O6, a nonelectrolyte
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions:
b. NaBr, a strong electrolyte
Classify the solute represented in each of the following equations as a strong, weak, or nonelectrolyte:
a.