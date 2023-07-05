Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistrySolutionsOsmosis
1:43 minutes
Problem 83
Textbook Question

A semipermeable membrane separates two compartments, A and B. If the levels in A and B are equal initially, select the diagram that illustrates the final levels in a to d: (9.6)

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
1:18m

Watch next

Master Osmosis Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:18
Osmosis Concept 1
Jules Bruno
25
02:17
Osmosis Concept 2
Jules Bruno
50
00:38
Osmosis Example 1
Jules Bruno
41
04:14
Osmosis Concept 3
Jules Bruno
17
01:03
Osmosis Example 2
Jules Bruno
31
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.