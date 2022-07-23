Skip to main content
Water is a polar solvent and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) is a nonpolar solvent. In which solvent is each of the following, which is found or used in the body, more likely to be soluble?
d. cholesterol (lipid), nonpolar

Step 1: Understand the concept of solubility. Solubility is determined by the principle 'like dissolves like,' meaning polar substances dissolve in polar solvents, and nonpolar substances dissolve in nonpolar solvents.
Step 2: Identify the polarity of the solute. Cholesterol is a lipid and is primarily nonpolar due to its hydrocarbon structure, although it has a small polar hydroxyl group (-OH). Overall, it is considered nonpolar.
Step 3: Identify the polarity of the solvents. Water is a polar solvent because of its bent molecular geometry and the electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen. Carbon tetrachloride (CCl₄) is a nonpolar solvent because of its symmetrical tetrahedral structure, which cancels out any dipole moments.
Step 4: Apply the 'like dissolves like' principle. Since cholesterol is nonpolar, it will be more soluble in a nonpolar solvent like carbon tetrachloride (CCl₄) than in a polar solvent like water.
Step 5: Conclude that cholesterol, being nonpolar, is more likely to dissolve in carbon tetrachloride (CCl₄), a nonpolar solvent, rather than in water, a polar solvent.

Polarity of Solvents

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar solvents, like water, have a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, leading to a partial positive and negative charge. Nonpolar solvents, such as carbon tetrachloride (CCl₄), have an even distribution of charge, making them effective for dissolving nonpolar substances.
Solubility Principles

The principle of 'like dissolves like' is fundamental in chemistry, indicating that polar solvents dissolve polar substances, while nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar substances. This principle is crucial for understanding how different molecules interact in biological systems, particularly in the context of lipid solubility in various solvents.
Cholesterol and Lipids

Cholesterol is a type of lipid, which is inherently nonpolar due to its hydrocarbon structure. As a result, cholesterol is more soluble in nonpolar solvents like carbon tetrachloride than in polar solvents like water. This characteristic is important for its biological functions, including membrane structure and fluidity.
