What is the role of coefficients in a balanced chemical equation in stoichiometry?
In the reaction 2Al + 3 Cl2 → 2 AlCl3, if you start with 4 moles of Al, how many moles of Cl2 are required?
In the reaction 2 C4H10 + 13 O2 → 8 CO2 + 10 H2O, how many grams of CO2 are produced from 58.0 grams of C4H10?
How does the limiting reagent differ from the excess reagent?
In the reaction: 2 SO2 + O2 → 2 SO3, if you start with 5 moles of SO2 and 3 moles of O2, which is the limiting reagent?
For the reaction: 3 H2 + N2 → 2 NH3, if you start with 6 moles of H2 and 2 moles of N2, what is the theoretical yield of NH3 in moles?
Which yield is calculated based on stoichiometry and ideal conditions?
A reaction has an actual yield of 40 grams and a theoretical yield of 50 grams. Calculate the percent yield.
If the actual yield is measured in grams and the theoretical yield is calculated in moles, what should you do before calculating percent yield?
In the reaction 2 SO2 + O2 → 2 SO3, ΔH = -198 kJ, what is the enthalpy change when 1 mole of SO2 is converted to SO3?
How many molecules of H2O are produced from 2 moles of H2 in the reaction 2 H2 + O2 → 2 H2O, ΔH = -483.6 kJ?
In the reaction 4 NH3 + 5 O2 → 4 NO + 6 H2O, ΔH = -1168 kJ, if you have 10 moles of O2, how many moles of NO can be produced?