Introduction to Chemistry
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Percent Yield / Problem 9
If the actual yield is measured in grams and the theoretical yield is calculated in moles, what should you do before calculating percent yield?
A
Convert both yields to liters.
B
Convert the theoretical yield to grams.
C
Use the values as they are.
D
Convert the actual yield to moles.
