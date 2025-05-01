Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Percent Yield / Problem 8
A reaction has an actual yield of 40 grams and a theoretical yield of 50 grams. Calculate the percent yield.
A
90%
B
100%
C
80%
D
70%
