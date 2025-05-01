Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 4 of 4
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Galvanic Cell (Simplified) / Problem 16
Problem 16

In an electrolytic cell with copper and tin electrodes, what is the overall chemical reaction?