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Macroeconomics Final - Part 4 of 4!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
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21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics / Net Exports Equal Net Foreign Investment / Problem 2
Problem 2

A US company sells \$100,000 worth of goods to a Canadian company. How does this transaction affect US net exports and net foreign investment?