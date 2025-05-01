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Macroeconomics Final - Part 4 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
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Problem 7
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Problem 9
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Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Macroeconomics Final - Part 4 of 4!
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22. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought / Classical Model and Keynesian Model / Problem 4
Problem 4
How do equilibrium adjustments differ between the classical and Keynesian models in the aggregate demand and supply framework?
A
Neither model adjusts from short-run to long-run equilibrium.
B
Both models have immediate adjustments.
C
In the classical model, adjustments are immediate; in the Keynesian model, they are delayed.
D
In the Keynesian model, adjustments are immediate; in the classical model, they are delayed.
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