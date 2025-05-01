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Macroeconomics Final - Part 4 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Macroeconomics Final - Part 4 of 4!
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23. Dynamic AD/AS Model / Dynamic AD-AS Model: Inflation and Recession / Problem 12
Problem 12
In the dynamic AD-AS model, inflation occurs when:
A
Aggregate demand increases faster than aggregate supply.
B
Aggregate demand decreases while aggregate supply increases.
C
Aggregate supply increases faster than aggregate demand.
D
Both aggregate demand and aggregate supply increase at the same rate.
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