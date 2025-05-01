Skip to main content
Macroeconomics Final - Part 4 of 4!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics / Balance of Trade; Trade Deficit and Trade Surplus / Problem 3
Problem 3

If a country exports \$500 million worth of goods and imports \$300 million worth of goods, what are its net exports?