Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Macroeconomics Final - Part 4 of 4!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Macroeconomics Final - Part 4 of 4!
Download worksheet
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
Upload your syllabus
or
add an exam manually
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 14
Next
21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics / Balance of Trade; Trade Deficit and Trade Surplus / Problem 3
Problem 3
If a country exports \$500 million worth of goods and imports \$300 million worth of goods, what are its net exports?
A
\$300 million
B
\$200 million
C
\$800 million
D
\$500 million
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options