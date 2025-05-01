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Macroeconomics Final - Part 4 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Macroeconomics Final - Part 4 of 4!
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23. Dynamic AD/AS Model / Dynamic AD-AS Model: Introduction / Problem 11
Problem 11
What is potential GDP?
A
The maximum output an economy can produce without causing inflation.
B
The total value of goods and services produced in a year.
C
The GDP measured at current prices.
D
The GDP adjusted for inflation.
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