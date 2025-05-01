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Macroeconomics Final - Part 4 of 4!
SAMPLE
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22. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought / Quantity Theory of Money / Problem 6
Problem 6

If the money supply is \$3 trillion, the price level is 1.2, and real GDP is \$15 trillion, what is the velocity of money?