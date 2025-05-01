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- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas quiz5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors15 Terms
- Introducing Taxes and Tax Incidence definitions6. Introduction to Taxes13 Terms
- Introducing Taxes and Tax Incidence quiz6. Introduction to Taxes15 Terms
- Effects of Taxes on a Market definitions6. Introduction to Taxes15 Terms
- Effects of Taxes on a Market quiz6. Introduction to Taxes15 Terms
- Elasticity and Taxes definitions6. Introduction to Taxes15 Terms
- Elasticity and Taxes quiz6. Introduction to Taxes15 Terms
- Subsidies definitions6. Introduction to Taxes15 Terms
- Subsidies quiz6. Introduction to Taxes15 Terms