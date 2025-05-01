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Macroeconomics flashcard sets
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- The Laffer Curve definitions6. Introduction to Taxes15 Terms
- The Laffer Curve quiz6. Introduction to Taxes15 Terms
- Quantitative Analysis of Taxes definitions6. Introduction to Taxes15 Terms
- Quantitative Analysis of Taxes quiz6. Introduction to Taxes15 Terms
- Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs definitions7. Externalities15 Terms
- Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs quiz7. Externalities15 Terms
- Public Solutions to Externalities definitions7. Externalities15 Terms
- Public Solutions to Externalities quiz7. Externalities15 Terms
- Four Types of Goods and Two Characteristics definitions8. The Types of Goods14 Terms