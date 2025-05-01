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- Four Types of Goods and Two Characteristics quiz8. The Types of Goods15 Terms
- The Free Rider Problem and the Tragedy of the Commons definitions8. The Types of Goods15 Terms
- The Free Rider Problem and the Tragedy of the Commons quiz8. The Types of Goods15 Terms
- Public Goods: Demand Curve and Optimal Quantity definitions8. The Types of Goods13 Terms
- Public Goods: Demand Curve and Optimal Quantity quiz8. The Types of Goods15 Terms
- Exporting and Importing definitions9. International Trade14 Terms
- Exporting and Importing quiz9. International Trade15 Terms
- Sources of Comparative Advantage definitions9. International Trade15 Terms
- Sources of Comparative Advantage quiz9. International Trade15 Terms