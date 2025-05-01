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- Tariffs definitions9. International Trade15 Terms
- Tariffs quiz9. International Trade15 Terms
- Import Quotas and VERs definitions9. International Trade15 Terms
- Import Quotas and VERs quiz9. International Trade15 Terms
- Arguments Against International Trade definitions9. International Trade15 Terms
- Arguments Against International Trade quiz9. International Trade15 Terms
- Calculating GDP quiz #110. Measuring National Output and Income37 Terms
- Expenditure Approach for Measuring GDP definitions10. Measuring National Output and Income14 Terms
- Detailed Explanation of GDP Components quiz #110. Measuring National Output and Income10 Terms