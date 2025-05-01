Back
Horizontal Transmission Transfer of pathogens between individuals in the same generation, involving direct or indirect pathways, not from parent to offspring. Direct Contact Physical interaction with a reservoir, such as touching or shaking hands, enabling immediate pathogen transfer to a host. Droplet Transmission Spread of pathogens via large respiratory droplets expelled by sneezing, coughing, or talking, requiring close proximity. Reservoir Source or habitat where a pathogen normally lives and multiplies, serving as the origin for infection. Portal of Entry Site on a susceptible host where a pathogen gains access, such as the eye, mouth, or skin. Indirect Transmission Pathogen transfer involving an intermediary, such as air, objects, or living vectors, often with a delay. Airborne Transmission Spread of pathogens through microscopic droplet nuclei that remain suspended in air, enabling long-distance infection. Droplet Nuclei Tiny, airborne particles containing pathogens that can remain suspended for extended periods and travel far. Vehicle-Borne Transmission Pathogen spread via nonliving objects like food, water, or fomites acting as intermediaries. Fomite Any contaminated inanimate object or surface capable of transmitting infectious agents to a host. Cross Contamination Accidental transfer of pathogens from one object or surface to another, creating new vehicles for infection. Vector-Borne Transmission Spread of pathogens through living organisms, typically arthropods, that act as intermediaries between reservoir and host. Mechanical Vector Living organism that passively transports pathogens without internal replication, simply carrying them from one place to another. Biological Vector Living organism in which a pathogen replicates before being transmitted to a host, often essential for the pathogen's life cycle. Zoonosis Infectious disease originating from a nonhuman animal reservoir, capable of being transmitted to humans.
Horizontal Disease Transmission definitions
