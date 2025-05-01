Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Horizontal Transmission Transfer of pathogens between individuals in the same generation, involving direct or indirect pathways, not from parent to offspring.

Direct Contact Physical interaction with a reservoir, such as touching or shaking hands, enabling immediate pathogen transfer to a host.

Droplet Transmission Spread of pathogens via large respiratory droplets expelled by sneezing, coughing, or talking, requiring close proximity.

Reservoir Source or habitat where a pathogen normally lives and multiplies, serving as the origin for infection.

Portal of Entry Site on a susceptible host where a pathogen gains access, such as the eye, mouth, or skin.

Indirect Transmission Pathogen transfer involving an intermediary, such as air, objects, or living vectors, often with a delay.