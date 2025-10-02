Direct transmission is a key mode of horizontal disease transmission, involving the immediate transfer of a pathogen from an infected reservoir directly to a susceptible host's portal of entry. This type of transmission occurs primarily through two mechanisms: direct contact and droplet transmission.

Direct contact transmission happens when there is physical interaction with the infected reservoir, such as touching or shaking hands. Since hands are the most common means of contact, frequent and thorough hand washing is the most effective method to reduce the risk of spreading pathogens. Hand hygiene physically removes or destroys microbes, preventing their transfer. For example, if an infected person shakes hands with another individual, the pathogen can be transferred to the latter’s hand. If that person then touches a portal of entry, such as their eye, the pathogen gains access to the body and can cause infection.

Droplet transmission involves respiratory droplets expelled when an infected person sneezes, coughs, or talks. These respiratory droplets are relatively large and contain pathogens, but unlike smaller aerosols, they do not remain airborne for long and quickly fall to the ground within a short distance. Because of this, close proximity to the infected individual is necessary for transmission to occur. For instance, if someone is within this short range when an infected person sneezes, the droplets can land on their face, mouth, or mucous membranes, facilitating pathogen entry.

Understanding the distinction between direct contact and droplet transmission is crucial for implementing effective infection control measures. Hand hygiene and maintaining physical distance are essential strategies to interrupt these direct transmission pathways and reduce the spread of infectious diseases.