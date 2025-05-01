Problem 2
The true fungal pathogens are _____ , _____ , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).
Problem 3
Many antifungal agents target the compound _____ in fungal cytoplasmic membranes.
Problem 4
_____ are tumorlike fungal infections.
Problem 5
Sporotrichosis is caused by the traumatic introduction of ______ into the skin (give genus and species).
Problem 6
Which pathogenic fungus is associated with bird droppings? _____ _____ (give genus and species).
Problem 7
The five more common agents of opportunistic fungal infections are _____ , _____ , _____ , _____ , and _____ (genus names).
Problem 8
Thrush is caused by _____ (genus name).
Problem 9
Pneumocystis was once classified as a _____, but now it is classified as a_____.
Problem 10
Ergot alkaloids are produced by some strains of the genus _____ .
Problem 1
Match each of the following diseases with the manner(s) in which fungi enter the body. Answers can be used more than once.
1. ___ Aspergillosis
2. ___Candidiasis
3. ___Chromoblastomycosis
4. ___ Coccidioidomycosis
5. ___ Cryptococcosis
6. ___Dermatophytosis
7. ___ Histoplasmosis
8. ___ Hypersensitivity reactions
9. ___ Mushroom poisoning
10. ___ Mycetoma
11. ___ Sporotrichosis
A. Inhalation
B. Contact
C. Trauma
D. Ingestion
Problem 1
Amphotericin B is considered the “gold standard” of antifungal agents. Technically, its mode of action works against most fungal infections. Why, then, isn’t it prescribed for most fungal infections?
Problem 2
Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).
Problem 3
Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?
Problem 4
AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?
Problem 5
How does mycotoxicosis differ from mycetismus?
Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
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