Match each of the following diseases with the manner(s) in which fungi enter the body. Answers can be used more than once.





1. ___ Aspergillosis

2. ___Candidiasis

3. ___Chromoblastomycosis

4. ___ Coccidioidomycosis

5. ___ Cryptococcosis

6. ___Dermatophytosis

7. ___ Histoplasmosis

8. ___ Hypersensitivity reactions

9. ___ Mushroom poisoning

10. ___ Mycetoma

11. ___ Sporotrichosis





A. Inhalation

B. Contact

C. Trauma

D. Ingestion