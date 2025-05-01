Problem 1
The following outline can be used to identify important bacteria. Fill in a representative genus in the space provided.
Problem 2
Compare and contrast each of the following:
a. Cyanobacteria and algae
b. Actinomycetes and fungi
c. Bacillus and Lactobacillus
d. Pseudomonas and Escherichia
e. Leptospira and Spirillum
f. Escherichia and Bacteroides
g. Rickettsia and Chlamydia
h. Mycobacterium and Mycoplasma
Problem 3
Draw a key to differentiate the following bacteria: cyanobacteria, Cytophaga, Desulfovibrio, Frankia, Hyphomicrobium, methanogens, myxobacteria, Nitrobacter, purple bacteria, Sphaerotilus, and Sulfolobus.
Problem 4
These organisms are important in sewage treatment and can produce a fuel used for home heating and for generating electricity.
Problem 10
Unlike purple and green phototrophic bacteria, cyanobacteria
a. Produce oxygen during photosynthesis.
b. Do not require light.
c. Use H₂S as an electron donor.
d. Have a membrane-enclosed nucleus.
e. All of the above
Problem 1
If you Gram-stained the bacteria that live in the human intestine, you would expect to find mostly
a. gram-positive cocci.
b. gram-negative rods.
c. gram-positive, endospore-forming rods.
d. gram-negative, nitrogen-fixing bacteria.
e. all of the above.
Problem 2
Which of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterobacteriales
b. Lactobacillales
c. Legionellales
d. Pasteurellales
e. Vibrionales
Problem 3
Pathogenic bacteria can be
a. motile.
b. rods.
c. cocci.
d. anaerobic.
e. all of the above.
Problem 4
Which of the following is an intracellular parasite?
a. Rickettsia
b. Mycobacterium
c. Bacillus
d. Staphylococcus
e. Streptococcus
Problem 5
Which of the following terms is the most specific?
a. bacillus
b. Bacillus
c. gram-positive
d. endospore-forming rods and cocci
e. anaerobic
Problem 6
Which one of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterococcus
b. Lactobacillus
c. Staphylococcus
d. Streptococcus
e. All are grouped together.
Problem 7
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Anaerobic endospore-forming gram-positive rods—Clostridium
b. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Escherichia
c. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Shigella
d. Pleomorphic gram-positive rods—Corynebacterium
e. Spirochete—Helicobacter
Problem 8
Spirillum is not classified as a spirochete because spirochetes
a. do not cause disease.
b. possess axial filaments.
c. possess flagella.
d. are prokaryotes.
e. none of the above
Problem 9
When Legionella was newly discovered, why was it classified with the pseudomonads?
a. It is a pathogen.
b. It is an aerobic gram-negative rod.
c. It is difficult to culture.
d. It is found in water.
e. None of the above
Ch. 11 - The Prokaryotes: Domains Bacteria and Archaea
Back