7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Introduction to Prokaryotic Flagella
Problem 11.8a
Textbook Question
Spirillum is not classified as a spirochete because spirochetes
a. do not cause disease.
b. possess axial filaments.
c. possess flagella.
d. are prokaryotes.
e. none of the above
