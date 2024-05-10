13. Photosynthesis
Prokaryotic Photosynthesis
Unlike purple and green phototrophic bacteria, cyanobacteria
a. produce oxygen during photosynthesis.
b. do not require light.
c. use H₂S as an electron donor.
d. have a membrane-enclosed nucleus.
e. all of the above
