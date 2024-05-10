7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Cell Walls
Problem 11.7a
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. anaerobic endospore-forming gram-positive rods—Clostridium
b. facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Escherichia
c. facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Shigella
d. pleomorphic gram-positive rods—Corynebacterium
e. spirochete—Helicobacter
