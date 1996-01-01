- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which digestive consequence is most likely in a patient after cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal) who consumes a large, fatty meal?
Which description correctly distinguishes emulsification by bile from enzymatic hydrolysis of lipids?
If the small intestine secretes 12 g of bile salts into the duodenum in one day and the ileum reabsorbs 95% of them, how many grams of bile salts must the liver synthesize de novo each day to make up for unrecovered bile salts? Show the calculation.
Which pancreatic enzyme and corresponding macronutrient pairing is correct?
Which combination accurately lists a major pancreatic secretion and its primary digestive role in the duodenum?
Which statement best describes the production, storage, and delivery route of bile to the duodenum?
A patient’s duodenal aspirate after a test meal shows low bicarbonate, low bile salts, but normal pancreatic enzyme concentrations. Predict the most likely pattern of nutrient absorption compared with normal:
Which set of accessory organs directly adds fluids into the duodenum during digestion?
Pancreatic proteases (e.g., trypsin) are secreted as inactive zymogens. Why is zymogen secretion important, and what activates them in the small intestine?
Where is the gallbladder located relative to the liver and duodenum?