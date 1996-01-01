- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A triglyceride contains three different fatty acids: 16:0 (palmitic, saturated), 18:1 cis (oleic, monounsaturated), and 22:6 (docosahexaenoic acid, polyunsaturated). Based on chain lengths and saturation, predict whether this triglyceride is more likely to be solid or liquid at room temperature and justify your answer.
Which of the following best defines a lipid in the context of nutrition?
Which list correctly pairs each dietary lipid class with one of its primary functions or characteristics?
A lab technician is given three test tubes: one contains pure oil mixed with water, one contains a solution of phospholipids and water, and one contains pure cholesterol crystals in water. After centrifugation, which patterns of separation or assembly will you expect and why?
You are shown three structural diagrams: Diagram X shows a glycerol backbone esterified to three long hydrocarbon chains; Diagram Y shows a glycerol backbone with two hydrocarbon chains and a phosphate-containing head; Diagram Z shows a four-ring fused structure. Match X, Y, Z to triglyceride, phospholipid, and sterol respectively and explain a key distinguishing chemical feature for each.
A mutation in a cell reduces the polarity of the phosphate headgroup on membrane phospholipids. Predict and analyze two likely effects on membrane structure and function.
In dietary terminology, how do 'fats' and 'oils' primarily differ?
A 55-year-old patient with borderline high LDL asks whether eliminating dietary cholesterol will meaningfully lower his cardiovascular risk. Which response most appropriately evaluates the situation and guides clinical decision-making?
Which structural arrangement of phospholipids is most energetically favored in an aqueous environment and why?
Which statement correctly summarizes triglyceride storage in adipose tissue and their role in energy supply during fasting?