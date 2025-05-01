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How many calories are stored in one pound of body fat? There are approximately 3,500 calories in one pound of body fat.

What is the energy balance equation used for weight management? The energy balance equation is: calories in (intake) minus calories out (expenditure).

What happens to body weight when calorie intake equals calorie expenditure? When calorie intake equals calorie expenditure, body weight is maintained.

What is the main component of energy expenditure in the body? Basal metabolic rate (BMR) is the main component of energy expenditure, accounting for 50-80% of total energy use.

What are the three basic components of total energy expenditure? The three basic components are basal metabolic rate (BMR), the thermic effect of food (TEF), and physical activity.

How many calories are provided per gram by fats, carbohydrates, and proteins? Fats provide 9 calories per gram, carbohydrates provide 4 calories per gram, and proteins provide 4 calories per gram.