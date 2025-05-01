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Energy Balance quiz #1

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  • How many calories are stored in one pound of body fat?
    There are approximately 3,500 calories in one pound of body fat.
  • What is the energy balance equation used for weight management?
    The energy balance equation is: calories in (intake) minus calories out (expenditure).
  • What happens to body weight when calorie intake equals calorie expenditure?
    When calorie intake equals calorie expenditure, body weight is maintained.
  • What is the main component of energy expenditure in the body?
    Basal metabolic rate (BMR) is the main component of energy expenditure, accounting for 50-80% of total energy use.
  • What are the three basic components of total energy expenditure?
    The three basic components are basal metabolic rate (BMR), the thermic effect of food (TEF), and physical activity.
  • How many calories are provided per gram by fats, carbohydrates, and proteins?
    Fats provide 9 calories per gram, carbohydrates provide 4 calories per gram, and proteins provide 4 calories per gram.
  • What is the thermic effect of food (TEF)?
    The thermic effect of food (TEF) is the energy used to digest, absorb, and metabolize food, typically accounting for 5-15% of total energy expenditure.
  • How does physical activity contribute to total energy expenditure?
    Physical activity, including both exercise and non-exercise activity, typically accounts for 15-50% of total energy expenditure, with higher percentages seen in very active individuals.
  • What factors influence basal metabolic rate (BMR)?
    BMR is influenced by body size, body composition (lean mass), sex, age, calorie intake, and individual genetic variation.
  • How many calories are in one pound of human fat?
    One pound of human fat contains about 3,500 calories.
  • How can you calculate the total calories in a food based on its macronutrient content?
    Multiply the grams of fat by 9, carbohydrates by 4, and protein by 4, then add the results to get the total calories.
  • How many calories are in a pound of fat?
    A pound of fat contains approximately 3,500 calories.
  • How much weight, in pounds, is equivalent to a 400 calorie surplus or deficit?
    Since one pound of fat is about 3,500 calories, 400 calories is approximately 0.11 pounds (400 ÷ 3,500).
  • What is the effect of a negative energy balance on body weight?
    A negative energy balance (calories in less than calories out) results in weight loss.