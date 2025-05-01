Back
How many calories are stored in one pound of body fat? There are approximately 3,500 calories in one pound of body fat. What is the energy balance equation used for weight management? The energy balance equation is: calories in (intake) minus calories out (expenditure). What happens to body weight when calorie intake equals calorie expenditure? When calorie intake equals calorie expenditure, body weight is maintained. What is the main component of energy expenditure in the body? Basal metabolic rate (BMR) is the main component of energy expenditure, accounting for 50-80% of total energy use. What are the three basic components of total energy expenditure? The three basic components are basal metabolic rate (BMR), the thermic effect of food (TEF), and physical activity. How many calories are provided per gram by fats, carbohydrates, and proteins? Fats provide 9 calories per gram, carbohydrates provide 4 calories per gram, and proteins provide 4 calories per gram. What is the thermic effect of food (TEF)? The thermic effect of food (TEF) is the energy used to digest, absorb, and metabolize food, typically accounting for 5-15% of total energy expenditure. How does physical activity contribute to total energy expenditure? Physical activity, including both exercise and non-exercise activity, typically accounts for 15-50% of total energy expenditure, with higher percentages seen in very active individuals. What factors influence basal metabolic rate (BMR)? BMR is influenced by body size, body composition (lean mass), sex, age, calorie intake, and individual genetic variation. How many calories are in one pound of human fat? One pound of human fat contains about 3,500 calories. How can you calculate the total calories in a food based on its macronutrient content? Multiply the grams of fat by 9, carbohydrates by 4, and protein by 4, then add the results to get the total calories. How many calories are in a pound of fat? A pound of fat contains approximately 3,500 calories. How much weight, in pounds, is equivalent to a 400 calorie surplus or deficit? Since one pound of fat is about 3,500 calories, 400 calories is approximately 0.11 pounds (400 ÷ 3,500). What is the effect of a negative energy balance on body weight? A negative energy balance (calories in less than calories out) results in weight loss.
Energy Balance quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14