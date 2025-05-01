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Which macronutrient is limited in a ketogenic diet? A ketogenic diet limits the intake of carbohydrates. What are the three main macronutrients required in large amounts by the human body? The three main macronutrients are carbohydrates, lipids (fats), and proteins. Which nutrient is not considered a macronutrient: carbohydrates, vitamins, lipids, or proteins? Vitamins are not considered macronutrients. Which macronutrient contains nitrogen in its molecular structure? Proteins contain nitrogen in their molecular structure. Which macronutrient is vital for every function of the body? Proteins are vital for every function of the body, as they are essential for building and repairing tissues and are involved in nearly all bodily functions. Which macronutrient is the most energy dense? Lipids (fats) are the most energy dense macronutrient. Name a nutrient that is not classified as a macronutrient. Vitamins are not classified as macronutrients. What is the basic chemical composition of carbohydrates? Carbohydrates are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Their structure often consists of simple sugars linked together in chains. How are dietary fats categorized based on their physical state at room temperature? Fats that are solid at room temperature are typically found in animal products like butter, while those that are liquid are called oils and are often found in vegetables. This distinction helps identify their dietary sources. What happens to proteins during digestion before they are absorbed into the body? Proteins are broken down into individual amino acids in the digestive tract. Only these amino acids are absorbed into the body, not the intact protein chains.
Macronutrients quiz #1
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