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Which macronutrient is limited in a ketogenic diet? A ketogenic diet limits the intake of carbohydrates.

What are the three main macronutrients required in large amounts by the human body? The three main macronutrients are carbohydrates, lipids (fats), and proteins.

Which nutrient is not considered a macronutrient: carbohydrates, vitamins, lipids, or proteins? Vitamins are not considered macronutrients.

Which macronutrient contains nitrogen in its molecular structure? Proteins contain nitrogen in their molecular structure.

Which macronutrient is vital for every function of the body? Proteins are vital for every function of the body, as they are essential for building and repairing tissues and are involved in nearly all bodily functions.

Which macronutrient is the most energy dense? Lipids (fats) are the most energy dense macronutrient.