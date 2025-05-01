Back
What is one example of a diet planning principle used to guide the construction of a healthful diet? One example of a diet planning principle is the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs), which provide general recommendations to help individuals make healthier food choices and construct a nutritious diet. Who is responsible for updating the Dietary Guidelines for Americans? The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is responsible for updating the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. These guidelines are revised every five years as mandated by Congress. What is the main purpose of the MyPlate logo promoted by the USDA? The MyPlate logo encourages people to focus on food groups and portion sizes when constructing meals. It aims to help Americans visualize and create a nutritious plate of food. How often are the Dietary Guidelines for Americans required to be updated? The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are updated every five years. This update schedule is mandated by Congress. Which organization publishes the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)? The National Academy of Science, Health and Medical Division, publishes the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs). This organization is independent and not part of the government. What type of information do the DRIs provide? The DRIs provide very specific, scientifically established values for nutrients and calories. These values are presented in detailed tables for each nutrient. What is the main function of food labels for consumers? Food labels serve as a reference for consumers to compare nutrient content between foods. They provide specific values and percent daily values for nutrients in a serving. Which government agency regulates food labels in the United States? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates food labels in the United States. This includes oversight of the nutrition facts panel and other label information. What does the percent daily value on a nutrition facts panel represent? The percent daily value shows the percentage of a nutrient provided by a serving of food based on a 2,000 calorie diet. These percentages are informed by the DRIs. Why should consumers use percent daily values on food labels as a general guide rather than an exact calculation? Percent daily values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet, but individual caloric needs vary. Therefore, they are best used to judge whether a food is high or low in a nutrient compared to other foods.
Three Guides to a Healthful Diet quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10