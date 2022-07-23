Give the pKa value of the following compounds.
b.
Using the table of pKa values given in [Appendix I], answer the following:
a. Which is the most acidic organic compound in the table?
b. Which is the least acidic organic compound in the table?
c. Which is the most acidic carboxylic acid in the table?
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(c)
For each indicated proton, suggest an approximate pKa value from Table 4.5. Rationalize your choice.
(b)
a. Which is a stronger base: CH3COO− or HCOO−? (The pKa of CH3COOH is 4.8; the pKa of HCOOH is 3.8.)
b. Which is a stronger base: HO− or -NH2? (The pKa of H2O is 15.7; the pKa of NH3 is 36.)
c. Which is a stronger base: H2O or CH3OH? (The pKa of H3O+ is −1.7; the pKa of CH3O+H2 is −2.5.)
A medicinal chemist needed to deprotonate acetylene ( HC≡CH ) for use in a coupling reaction. Among the options given, which base(s) could be used for this process?
For each compound, indicate the atom that is most apt to be protonated.
a.
b.
c.