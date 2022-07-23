For each of the following compounds, draw the form that predominates at pH = 3, pH = 6, pH = 10, and pH = 14:
a. CH3COOH (pKa = 4.8)
For each of the following compounds, draw the form that predominates at pH = 3, pH = 6, pH = 10, and pH = 14:
a. CH3COOH (pKa = 4.8)
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
e. +NH4 (pKa = 9.4)
f. HC≡N (pKa = 9.1)
Indicate whether an alcohol (ROH) with a pKa value of 15 has more charged or more neutral molecules in a solution with the pH values given in Problem 41.
1. pH = 1
2. pH = 3
3. pH = 5
Indicate whether an alcohol (ROH) with a pKa value of 15 has more charged or more neutral molecules in a solution with the pH values given in Problem 41.
3. pH = 7
4. pH = 10
5. pH = 13
For the following acid–base reaction, (c) calculate the ratio of butan-2-ol to 2-butoxide.
For the following acid–base pairs, (iii) predict the favored side of equilibrium; (iv) calculate Keq;
(h)