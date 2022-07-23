Based on the one species that is identified for you, label the remaining molecules as acid, base, conjugate acid, or conjugate base.
(a)
Based on the one species that is identified for you, label the remaining molecules as acid, base, conjugate acid, or conjugate base.
(a)
Identify the acid from which the following conjugate bases were formed. [The most basic atom is indicated.]
(d)
Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(d) [an intramolecular reaction]
What is the conjugate acid of each of the following bases? [The most basic atom is indicated.]
(a)
What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]
(a)
For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(e)
For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(d)