Brønsted-Lowry Base

A Brønsted-Lowry base is defined as a substance that can accept protons (H⁺ ions) in a chemical reaction. This concept emphasizes the role of bases in proton transfer processes, distinguishing them from other definitions that may focus solely on hydroxide ion production. In the context of sodium amide, the amide ion (NH₂⁻) acts as a Brønsted-Lowry base by accepting protons from acids.