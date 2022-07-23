Using qualitative reasoning for the acid–base reactions shown,
(i) which is stronger, the acid or the conjugate acid?
(ii) Which side of the reaction is favored?
(iii) Would you expect a Keq greater than, equal to, or less than 1?
(b)
Using qualitative reasoning for the acid–base reactions shown,
(i) which is stronger, the acid or the conjugate acid?
(ii) Which side of the reaction is favored?
(iii) Would you expect a Keq greater than, equal to, or less than 1?
(b)
Identify the most stable conjugate base in each pair. Tell which structural features you analyzed and why you weighted them as you did in picking one answer.
(a)
Identify the most stable conjugate base in each pair. Tell which structural features you analyzed and why you weighted them as you did in picking one answer.
(f)
Identify the most acidic proton in each pair. Tell which structural features you analyzed and why you weighted them as you did in picking one answer. [Always start by drawing the conjugate base.]
(b)
Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(a)
Why is the pKa value of protonated hydroxylamine (6.0) so much lower than the value of a protonated primary amine such as protonated methylamine (10.7)?
In light of your answers to Assessments 24.54 and 24.55, rank the following based on the rate of protonation of the alkene (1 = most basic, 6 = least basic). [Ignore the fact that the alkene may not be the most basic site in the molecule.]