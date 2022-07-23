What is each compound’s systematic name?
e.
f.
Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:
a.
b.
Write condensed and skeletal structures for all the tertiary alcohols with molecular formula C6H14O and give each a systematic name.
Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:
a.
b.
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
3.
4. (CH3CH2)4C
Which of the following refers to a disinfecting chemical dissolved in alcohol?