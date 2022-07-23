Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(a)
Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(a)
Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(c)
Identify the Lewis acid and the Lewis base in each of the following reactions.
(c)
What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]
(c)
Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(c)
Identify the acid from which the following conjugate bases were formed. [The most basic atom is indicated.]
(c)
Identify the base from which the following conjugate acids were formed. [The most acidic proton is indicated.]
(c)