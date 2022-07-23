Systematic Naming of Alcohols

Systematic naming of alcohols follows the IUPAC nomenclature rules, where the longest carbon chain containing the hydroxyl (-OH) group is identified. The suffix '-ol' is added to the name of the alkane corresponding to the number of carbon atoms, and the position of the -OH group is indicated by a number. For example, in butanol, the 'but-' indicates four carbons, and the '-ol' signifies the presence of an alcohol.