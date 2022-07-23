Rank the following elements from least electronegative to most electronegative.
Na, Si, F, Mg, C, O, N
Rank the following elements from least electronegative to most electronegative.
Na, Si, F, Mg, C, O, N
(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?
(b) N vs. O
(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?
(d) B vs. Si
In each pair of atoms, which has the larger atomic radius? Which is more electronegative?
(c) O vs. S
For each pair of compounds, predict which one has the higher molecular dipole moment, and explain your reasoning.
a. ethyl chloride or ethyl iodide
b. 1-bromopropane or cyclopropane