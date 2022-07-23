Calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency for the following molecular formulas and structures.
(c)
(c)
(b)
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(d) C9H12N2O2
Given the structure, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency (degrees of unsaturation) of the following molecules.
(a)
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(c) C8H14Cl2
(a)
Count the elements of unsaturation in parsalmide, ethynyl estradiol, and dynemicin A.