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Lewis Acid An electron pair acceptor, often overlapping with electrophiles, but not always a proton donor. Lewis Base An electron pair donor, typically a nucleophile, capable of sharing lone pairs in reactions. Bronsted-Lowry Acid A proton donor, usually also a Lewis acid, but defined specifically by its ability to give protons. Bronsted-Lowry Base A proton acceptor, often also a Lewis base, defined by its ability to accept protons. Electrophile A species with an affinity for electrons, often acting as an electron pair acceptor in reactions. Nucleophile A species rich in electrons, seeking positive centers and acting as an electron pair donor. Conjugate Acid The product formed when a base gains a proton during an acid-base reaction. Conjugate Base The product formed when an acid loses a proton during an acid-base reaction. Chemical Equilibrium A state in which forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, determining reaction direction. Equilibrium Constant A value (Ke) indicating the extent to which a reaction favors products or reactants at equilibrium. Octet Rule A principle stating that atoms tend to have eight electrons in their valence shell for stability. Carboxylic Acid A functional group (COOH) known for its acidic hydrogen, easily donating protons in reactions. Pyridine A nitrogen-containing aromatic ring with a lone pair, acting as both a Lewis and Bronsted base. Strong Acid A substance that completely dissociates in solution, such as HCl, and is essential to recognize in reactions. Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often responsible for base or nucleophile behavior.
Acids and Bases definitions
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