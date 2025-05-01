Lewis Acid An electron pair acceptor, often overlapping with electrophiles, but not always a proton donor.

Lewis Base An electron pair donor, typically a nucleophile, capable of sharing lone pairs in reactions.

Bronsted-Lowry Acid A proton donor, usually also a Lewis acid, but defined specifically by its ability to give protons.

Bronsted-Lowry Base A proton acceptor, often also a Lewis base, defined by its ability to accept protons.

Electrophile A species with an affinity for electrons, often acting as an electron pair acceptor in reactions.

Nucleophile A species rich in electrons, seeking positive centers and acting as an electron pair donor.