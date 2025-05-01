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Acids and Bases definitions

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  • Lewis Acid
    An electron pair acceptor, often overlapping with electrophiles, but not always a proton donor.
  • Lewis Base
    An electron pair donor, typically a nucleophile, capable of sharing lone pairs in reactions.
  • Bronsted-Lowry Acid
    A proton donor, usually also a Lewis acid, but defined specifically by its ability to give protons.
  • Bronsted-Lowry Base
    A proton acceptor, often also a Lewis base, defined by its ability to accept protons.
  • Electrophile
    A species with an affinity for electrons, often acting as an electron pair acceptor in reactions.
  • Nucleophile
    A species rich in electrons, seeking positive centers and acting as an electron pair donor.
  • Conjugate Acid
    The product formed when a base gains a proton during an acid-base reaction.
  • Conjugate Base
    The product formed when an acid loses a proton during an acid-base reaction.
  • Chemical Equilibrium
    A state in which forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, determining reaction direction.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A value (Ke) indicating the extent to which a reaction favors products or reactants at equilibrium.
  • Octet Rule
    A principle stating that atoms tend to have eight electrons in their valence shell for stability.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group (COOH) known for its acidic hydrogen, easily donating protons in reactions.
  • Pyridine
    A nitrogen-containing aromatic ring with a lone pair, acting as both a Lewis and Bronsted base.
  • Strong Acid
    A substance that completely dissociates in solution, such as HCl, and is essential to recognize in reactions.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often responsible for base or nucleophile behavior.