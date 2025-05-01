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Allylic Position A carbon atom directly adjacent to a double bond, often targeted due to the stability of resulting radicals. Radical Stability A trend where certain radicals, such as those next to double bonds, are more stable due to resonance effects. Resonance A phenomenon where electrons or radicals are delocalized over multiple atoms, stabilizing intermediates and allowing multiple products. Initiation Step The phase where diatomic halogen molecules split to generate radicals, starting the chain reaction. Propagation Step The sequence where radicals abstract hydrogen atoms and generate new radicals, continuing the reaction. Termination Step The phase where radicals combine to form stable, non-radical products, ending the chain process. NBS A reagent, N-bromosuccinimide, used to provide low concentrations of bromine for selective allylic bromination. Mixture of Products A result of resonance in allylic radicals, leading to halogenation at multiple positions and more than one product. Diatomic Halogen A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, such as Br2 or Cl2, used as a source of radicals. Allylic Radical A radical species formed at a position adjacent to a double bond, stabilized by resonance. Selective Halogenation A process where halogenation occurs preferentially at the most stable radical site, often the allylic position. Benzylic Radical A radical adjacent to an aromatic ring, noted for high stability similar to allylic radicals. 400 Degrees Celsius A typical temperature used for allylic chlorination with Cl2, promoting radical formation. Light An energy source used to initiate radical formation, especially in reactions with NBS or bromine. Hydrogen Abstraction A step where a radical removes a hydrogen atom from the allylic position, generating a new radical.
Allylic Bromination definitions
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