Allylic Position A carbon atom directly adjacent to a double bond, often targeted due to the stability of resulting radicals.

Radical Stability A trend where certain radicals, such as those next to double bonds, are more stable due to resonance effects.

Resonance A phenomenon where electrons or radicals are delocalized over multiple atoms, stabilizing intermediates and allowing multiple products.

Initiation Step The phase where diatomic halogen molecules split to generate radicals, starting the chain reaction.

Propagation Step The sequence where radicals abstract hydrogen atoms and generate new radicals, continuing the reaction.

Termination Step The phase where radicals combine to form stable, non-radical products, ending the chain process.