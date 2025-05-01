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Allylic Bromination definitions

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  • Allylic Position
    A carbon atom directly adjacent to a double bond, often targeted due to the stability of resulting radicals.
  • Radical Stability
    A trend where certain radicals, such as those next to double bonds, are more stable due to resonance effects.
  • Resonance
    A phenomenon where electrons or radicals are delocalized over multiple atoms, stabilizing intermediates and allowing multiple products.
  • Initiation Step
    The phase where diatomic halogen molecules split to generate radicals, starting the chain reaction.
  • Propagation Step
    The sequence where radicals abstract hydrogen atoms and generate new radicals, continuing the reaction.
  • Termination Step
    The phase where radicals combine to form stable, non-radical products, ending the chain process.
  • NBS
    A reagent, N-bromosuccinimide, used to provide low concentrations of bromine for selective allylic bromination.
  • Mixture of Products
    A result of resonance in allylic radicals, leading to halogenation at multiple positions and more than one product.
  • Diatomic Halogen
    A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, such as Br2 or Cl2, used as a source of radicals.
  • Allylic Radical
    A radical species formed at a position adjacent to a double bond, stabilized by resonance.
  • Selective Halogenation
    A process where halogenation occurs preferentially at the most stable radical site, often the allylic position.
  • Benzylic Radical
    A radical adjacent to an aromatic ring, noted for high stability similar to allylic radicals.
  • 400 Degrees Celsius
    A typical temperature used for allylic chlorination with Cl2, promoting radical formation.
  • Light
    An energy source used to initiate radical formation, especially in reactions with NBS or bromine.
  • Hydrogen Abstraction
    A step where a radical removes a hydrogen atom from the allylic position, generating a new radical.