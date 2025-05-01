What is an allylic position in organic molecules? An allylic position is the carbon atom adjacent to a double bond.

Why are allylic radicals more stable than tertiary, secondary, or primary radicals? Allylic radicals are more stable because they can be stabilized by resonance with the adjacent double bond.

What is the initiation step in allylic bromination? The initiation step involves the homolytic cleavage of Br2 to form two bromine radicals.

During the propagation step, what does the bromine radical do? The bromine radical abstracts a hydrogen atom from the allylic position, forming HBr and an allylic radical.

How does resonance affect the allylic radical formed during halogenation? Resonance allows the allylic radical to be delocalized over multiple positions, leading to the possibility of multiple products.

Why can allylic halogenation produce a mixture of products? Because the allylic radical can resonate to different positions, halogenation can occur at more than one carbon, resulting in a mixture of products.