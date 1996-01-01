Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
The presence of radicals in some familiar looking addition reactions can completely change the product.
The general mechanism of Allylic Halogenation.
Remember our friendly addition reaction halogenation? Notice that you achieve a vicinal dihalide in this reaction.
Now we see this reaction. Note that the only difference is the presence of a radical initiator.
This one added condition will lead to the formation of a mixture of allylic alkyl halides. Here’s the full mechanism:
The products of Allylic Chlorination.
Mechanism of Allylic Bromination.
Predict the product(s) of the following reaction.
